49ers listening to offers for No. 2 choice but “nothing of substance” yet

Getty Images

In 2017, the 49ers traded back one spot from No. 2 overall and still ended up with the player they wanted. Chicago drafted Mitchell Trubisky second overall, and San Francisco still got its target, selecting defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

The 49ers would want at least a second first-round draft pick to move back this year, Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports. That would give the team three selections in the first 36 slots of the draft.

“If something came to us that was too good to be true,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on the possiblity of trading back, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area Sports group. “[There are] players we’d be comfortable taking in the middle of the round, like at 10. We’ve done our due diligence.”

Finding a trade partner is the harder part. Teams are more likely to trade up in the top 10 for a quarterback.

Lynch agrees the quarterback demand will impact them at No. 2.

“We’ve been hearing a lot about it,” Lynch said of the quarterback market. “There seems to be one guy who gets a lot of buzz. We’ll be prepared.”

Lynch said the 49ers got a “couple calls” this morning “but nothing of substance.”

“I’d imagine if there is interest, those things we’ll heat up,” Lynch said. “We’ll listen. We also think we can get game-changing players there.”