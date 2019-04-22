Amari Cooper on contract: Cowboys active about it, want to get it done

Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones gave an update last week about the team’s conversations with wide receiver Amari Cooper about a new contract and Cooper got a chance to share his side of things over the weekend.

Cooper said he’s “more focused on actually playing and really earning the respect and then the contract,” but has been in touch with his agent from time to time about where things stand.

“My agent has probably talked to me three or four times about where we are in the process,” Cooper said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I really don’t think about it much. I feel like we have time. … I feel like they’re active about it and they want to get it done.”

Cooper has also noticed the way other deals have lifted the top end of the pay scale for wideouts. He said he’s happy about that and feels like he’s “in a good place” on all counts heading into the 2019 season.