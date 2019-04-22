Amari Cooper says he and Dak Prescott have “natural chemistry”

Getty Images

The Cowboys are happy with their 2019 first-round pick. His name is Amari Cooper.

Dallas traded its first-round choice to the Raiders for Cooper, who caught 53 passes for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games last season. Dak Prescott averaged 7.71 yards per attempt with Cooper after averaging 6.88 yards per attempt in the first seven games last season.

“I feel like the only way to go is up with me and Dak,” Cooper said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “We just have a natural chemistry. That’s rare, because you can’t just combine two players, a receiver and a quarterback, and say, ‘Hey, just go out there and have a good game.’ It takes the quarterback and the receiver, their skill-set has to match, and it just happened like that.”

After 11 games together last season, including the postseason, plus an offseason of work, Cooper expects even bigger things in 2019.

“We’ve been practicing. We’ve been throwing,” Cooper said. “I know him a lot more. I know how he likes to throw the ball. He knows how I like to run my routes. I feel like we’re getting better.”