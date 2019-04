Getty Images

The Bills continue to add veteran running backs, even if this one isn’t nearly as veteran as some.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bills are signing the former Jaguars running back to a two-year contract.

The Jaguars added elder Frank Gore to back up/complement LeSean McCoy this offseason, which allowed them to part ways with Chris Ivory.

But Yeldon showed some versatility last year, catching 55 passes for the Jaguars as his role as a runner decreased.