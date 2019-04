Getty Images

The Broncos are adding some defensive line depth before the draft, and bringing back a familiar face.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, the Broncos are bringing back veteran defensive end Billy Winn.

Winn played for them in 2016, and blew his ACL during the first preseason game in 2017.

The 30-year-old didn’t play last year. He’s also spent time with the Browns and Colts.