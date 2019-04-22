Broncos sign Mike Purcell, Jake Rodgers

Getty Images

The Broncos signed two more players who tried out for the team at last week’s minicamp.

Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports that offensive lineman Jake Rodgers and defensive lineman Mike Purcell are joining the team. Cornerback Trey Johnson and offensive lineman Jake Brendel also signed with the team after the minicamp came to an end.

Purcell played in 25 games for the 49ers between 2014 and 2016, but has not seen any regular season time the last two years. He had 42 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. He had 33 tackles and three sacks for the Salt Lake Stallions in the eight-game AAF season earlier this year.

Rodgers has been kicking around the league since 2015, but has never played in a regular season game. He’s seen time with seven other teams, including three stints with the Steelers. Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak held the same job in Pittsburgh during those stints.