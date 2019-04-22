Buffalo Bills sale leads, eventually, to lawsuit over President’s financial information

The trail of bread crumbs leads quickly back to the batter for a batch of Buffalo wings.

The effort by then-citizen Donald Trump to buy the Bills has led to a lawsuit filed by now-President Donald Trump and his companies to block Congress from getting access to financial information regarding those businesses.

The new civil complaint, filed Monday morning, flows from a subpoena issued by House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D.-Md.) in response to testimony from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen that the President inflated his net worth in paperwork created in connection with the failed effort to buy the Bills.

Last month, New York Attorney General Letitia James opened an inquiry regarding whether Trump launched a smear campaign against Jon Bon Jovi, whose proposed ownership group eventually failed in its effort to buy the team.

  1. The president is completely clean and has nothing to hide. He’s showing absolute transparency. That’s why he’s filing this lawsuit and why he’s fighting tooth & nail to not disclose his taxes.

  2. I have nothing to hide but I’ll use every means of the power of the Untied States of America, legal or otherwise, to hide my nothing to hide.

    Seems totally believable. Why question that?

  4. When they dig deeper, it’s going to show he’s not even close to being the billionaire he claims to be

  5. As a Bills fan, I am so glad he wasn’t able to buy the team. Even if he didn’t move the team (which he probably would have) who could deal with his childish antics on a regular basis?

  6. Bon Jovi launched his own smear campaign by saying he would not move the Bills if he purchased them. Then he was photographed in Toronto looking at sites for a new stadium for football. Fortunately Terry and Kim Pegula along with the Wilson Family made sure the team would stay in Buffalo.

  7. If there’s nothing illegal in the records , what are you so afraid of them finding , ” Bone spurs ” ???

  8. Yeah but at least he wouldn’t have become president then (probably, anyway).

    jkossrt says:
    As a Bills fan, I am so glad he wasn’t able to buy the team.

  10. Did anyone in their right mind ever believe Trump was in the same financial ball park as NFL team owners ? I thought it was alot of hot air then, as I do now.

  11. Regardless of the over-under, when you’ve smeared American treasure Jon Bon Jovi, you’ve smeared all of us.

    It actually is rather difficult to type while laughing…

  12. Given his history of bankrupting a casino (house always wins?), creating a fake university that failed, killng off the USFL, the Bills would the first team in modern history to potentially fold.

