Buffalo Bills sale leads, eventually, to lawsuit over President’s financial information

The trail of bread crumbs leads quickly back to the batter for a batch of Buffalo wings.

The effort by then-citizen Donald Trump to buy the Bills has led to a lawsuit filed by now-President Donald Trump and his companies to block Congress from getting access to financial information regarding those businesses.

The new civil complaint, filed Monday morning, flows from a subpoena issued by House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D.-Md.) in response to testimony from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen that the President inflated his net worth in paperwork created in connection with the failed effort to buy the Bills.

Last month, New York Attorney General Letitia James opened an inquiry regarding whether Trump launched a smear campaign against Jon Bon Jovi, whose proposed ownership group eventually failed in its effort to buy the team.

