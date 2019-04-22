Cardinals got a late workout in with N’Keal Harry

Getty Images

The time for pre-draft visits to team headquarters ended the middle of last week.

But the Cardinals were able to get a look at a top receiver prospect because he was local.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cardinals worked out Arizona State wideout N’Keal Harry over the weekend.

After the deadline for visits, teams can still conduct private workouts on college campuses.

Harry is a native of nearby Chandler, so it was easy to get to him for a late look. And while all the attention is on the first pick, they’re also picking 33rd, and need to add weapons for whichever quarterback ends up under center.