Chiefs may be a team to watch for Frank Clark trade

There was a report that the chances of a trade involving Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark had died down a week ago, but it flared back up again a short time later and appears to still be very much alive.

A recent report pegged the Bills and Jets as teams interested in making a deal for Clark, but it appears there’s some buzz connecting the Chiefs to a deal as well.

In this week’s Football Morning in America, Peter King projects the Chiefs trading the 29th and 63rd picks to the Seahawks in order to acquire Clark. Albert Breer of SI.com also has the Chiefs as a team to watch closely in a Monday column and mentions the Seahawks are looking for the first- and second-round picks that are included in the projected trade.

Both reports mention Clark’s guilty plea for disorderly conduct following a domestic violence arrest as a potential issue for the Chiefs after recent incidents involving former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and current Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Both also agree that the Chiefs’ need for a boost to their pass rush could trump other concerns before Thursday night is out.