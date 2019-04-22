Colts re-sign offensive lineman Evan Boehm

Getty Images

The Colts’ offensive line went from a liability to a strength last year, so it makes sense they want to keep it together.

The team announced that center/guard Evan Boehm signed his restricted free agent tender.

They tendered him at the second-round level, which means he’ll make $3.095 million this year.

After they signed him off the Rams practice squad last October, he ended up starting four games for a line that allowed a league-low 18 sacks. He appeared in both playoff games.

He was originally a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals.