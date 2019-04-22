Dave Gettleman: We need lead dogs at every level on defense

Getty Images

The Giants have two picks in the first round of the draft this week and many are wondering if the team will take a quarterback with one of those selections.

There’s less uncertainty about where else they might be looking. The Giants defense wasn’t good enough last season and they’ve parted ways with safety Landon Collins and defensive end/outside linebacker Olivier Vernon since the 5-11 campaign came to an end.

General Manager Dave Gettleman made it clear last week that the team is looking for upgrades across the board.

“I have always been a big believer that if you look at the great defenses, they have a lead dog in every level,” Gettleman said, via NJ.com. “A legitimate playmaker at every level of their defense. I said it at the postseason presser and I will say it again, we need some defensive playmakers.”

Gettleman named linebacker Alec Ogletree and new safeties Antoine Bethea and Jabrill Peppers as current Giants who are lead dogs. Others may not share that view, but Gettleman’s made it clear he’s not interested in such opinions as he tries to reverse the trajectory of a team that’s won eight of their last 32 games.