Dave Gettleman: We need lead dogs at every level on defense

Posted by Josh Alper on April 22, 2019, 10:19 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Giants have two picks in the first round of the draft this week and many are wondering if the team will take a quarterback with one of those selections.

There’s less uncertainty about where else they might be looking. The Giants defense wasn’t good enough last season and they’ve parted ways with safety Landon Collins and defensive end/outside linebacker Olivier Vernon since the 5-11 campaign came to an end.

General Manager Dave Gettleman made it clear last week that the team is looking for upgrades across the board.

“I have always been a big believer that if you look at the great defenses, they have a lead dog in every level,” Gettleman said, via NJ.com. “A legitimate playmaker at every level of their defense. I said it at the postseason presser and I will say it again, we need some defensive playmakers.”

Gettleman named linebacker Alec Ogletree and new safeties Antoine Bethea and Jabrill Peppers as current Giants who are lead dogs. Others may not share that view, but Gettleman’s made it clear he’s not interested in such opinions as he tries to reverse the trajectory of a team that’s won eight of their last 32 games.

7 responses to “Dave Gettleman: We need lead dogs at every level on defense

  1. I hope to believe in Gettleman’s plan to build on defense. I would love to see 2 defensive picks at 6 and 17. I am not so optimistic if his plan is to take a QB. Hopefully he gets his man Herbert next year.

  2. Gettleman talks an awful lot. The dude needs to step away from doing interviews and concentrate on rebuilding the team. A dude that runs his mouth this much is bound to say something that he is going to have to retract later on.

  4. In Detroit, we have a DT named Damon Harrison that does just that on the def line. He came in mid-season and all accounts and stats support that he elevated the play of everyone on the line and cut rushing yardage in half. Especially the rooks and younger players. Maybe the Giants can find a guy like that. We only spent a 5th rounder for this guy but there’s always a sucker out there! The preceding was sarcasm.

  5. I do not understand all this nonsense from talking heads about picking Haskins or Lock. Gettleman did not think much of last years’ crop of QB’s and everyone acknowledges this years’ QB’s are not rated as high as last years’. Take best player available and leave QB alone until next year. Then, if you want to pull the trigger, get someone worth trading up for.

