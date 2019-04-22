Dolphins quarterback Jake Rudock living at home with parents

Getty Images

There are plenty of Dolphins who should be renting rather than buying this season.

But quarterback Jake Rudock is doing them one better — by living with his parents while he goes through his first offseason with his hometown team.

Rudock told Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post that he’s staying at his parents’ house in nearby Weston.

“They want me to live there forever, so we’ll see what happens,” Rudock said. “The first two weeks, it’s like ‘Yeah, this is normal.’

“I’d maybe come home for a week or two in college or in the offseason, come home for a week or two and then the third week you’re like ‘Goodnight Mom. This is weird.’”

The 26-year-old Rudock is competing for the backup quarterback job, with Luke Falk the only competition at the moment. Rudock came over after three years with the Lions, and joins Ryan Fitzpatrick in a Dolphins quarterback room that’s waiting to see what happens in the draft later this week to see how long their placeholder jobs last.

But with the Dolphins, all player jobs seem like temp jobs, so crashing with his parents could be a wise call for Rudock.