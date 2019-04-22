Donovan McNabb clarifies Wentz remarks, says “there’s no beef”

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 22, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT
After being called a snake by Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb is slithering away from earlier comments that seemed critical of Carson Wentz.

The whole thing started when McNabb suggested that if Wentz can’t get the Eagles past the second round of the playoffs, that it might be time to consider drafting a replacement.

(While not a wholly unreasonable take about a guy who finished the last two seasons on IR and is still dealing with last year’s back injury, the delivery might have been better.)

“For those of you who misread, didn’t understand, were confused or just didn’t like my comments let me clarify it for you. Let me start by saying there’s no beef, riff or ill-will toward,” Wentz or the Eagles, McNabb wrote on Twitter this afternoon. “My comments were strictly based off of experience and understanding of how the business of football works. You are consistently evaluated everyday, every game and if you are reliable and or healthy enough to play. I know at times as players and fans it can be confusing to move on from a beloved player but due to the business of health and trust tough decisions are usually made.

“Maybe people just didn’t like it because it’s coming from me or I answered a question from one of the talents on the radio the way you didn’t agree with. If that’s how you feel I’m sorry you feel that way. It’s the nature of the game.”

Again, McNabb’s not necessarily wrong, and even though the Eagles have said they plan to extend Wentz, their commitment to the former first-rounder will be measured in dollars and cents and years.

5 responses to “Donovan McNabb clarifies Wentz remarks, says “there’s no beef”

  1. I think this is just another instance of Lane Johnsons ‘roid rage. McNabb constantly had backups drafted/signed around him due to his consistent problems with injuries, but usually he remained in place…until he didnt, and he too was replaced…but McNabb is absolutely right. This is a business and youre constantly being evaluated and looking for the next one in line to replace you. Lane just needs to cool his sensitive jets.

  3. Donovan McNabb always rubbed me wrong. Way too smug and arrogant, not nearly the genius he thinks he is.

  4. He’s not wrong. Lane is a chump for running his mouth about New England without having 0 inside knowledge. Now he’s crying over McNabb throwing what he thinks is “shade” at his QB. Sounds borderline hypocritical.

    We can all agree Wentz is having trouble staying on the field and that is definitely a problem if injuries wipe out another season for him. Maybe LJ just flew off the handle because of the lack of fun he’s having these days…

  5. McNabb has been talking crap ever since Wentz was drafted. He has an ego he can’t let go of. He hated T.O because T.O was a fan favorite. He’s probably happy that Foles is with Jacksonville now because I’m sure he’s jealous of Foles being loved by Philly fans more than he is.Maybe McNabb didn’t want to win the superbowl after all that year because he knew T.O would have been the MVP of the game. McNabb’s ego surely wouldn’t have been able to handle that!!

