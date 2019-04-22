Donovan McNabb clarifies Wentz remarks, says “there’s no beef”

Getty Images

After being called a snake by Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb is slithering away from earlier comments that seemed critical of Carson Wentz.

The whole thing started when McNabb suggested that if Wentz can’t get the Eagles past the second round of the playoffs, that it might be time to consider drafting a replacement.

(While not a wholly unreasonable take about a guy who finished the last two seasons on IR and is still dealing with last year’s back injury, the delivery might have been better.)

“For those of you who misread, didn’t understand, were confused or just didn’t like my comments let me clarify it for you. Let me start by saying there’s no beef, riff or ill-will toward,” Wentz or the Eagles, McNabb wrote on Twitter this afternoon. “My comments were strictly based off of experience and understanding of how the business of football works. You are consistently evaluated everyday, every game and if you are reliable and or healthy enough to play. I know at times as players and fans it can be confusing to move on from a beloved player but due to the business of health and trust tough decisions are usually made.

“Maybe people just didn’t like it because it’s coming from me or I answered a question from one of the talents on the radio the way you didn’t agree with. If that’s how you feel I’m sorry you feel that way. It’s the nature of the game.”

Again, McNabb’s not necessarily wrong, and even though the Eagles have said they plan to extend Wentz, their commitment to the former first-rounder will be measured in dollars and cents and years.