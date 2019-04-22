Doug Marrone, Jalen Ramsey had a “great talk”

Getty Images

Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin wasn’t interested in making any further comments about cornerback Jalen Ramsey at a press conference on Monday, but the topic of Ramsey’s absence from voluntary work did come up with head coach Doug Marrone.

Coughlin drew responses from the NFLPA and Ramsey last week after he said Ramsey should be with the team despite it being a voluntary period of the schedule. Marrone said he tried to reach out to Ramsey after Coughlin’s comments, but realized that he was trying the wrong number once he finally got through to the cornerback.

“Had a great talk,” Marrone said, via the Associated Press. “He’s training with his brother. He’s in Nashville. He’s spending time with his family. He said he’s going to come back in the best shape he’s ever been in and he’s all fired up. That was pretty much the conversation. It was a good conversation. I was concerned, obviously, because I was texting a number I thought was his and he wasn’t getting back to me. I couldn’t figure out what was going on, so we kind of had a little laugh about it. Now I have the right number. He’s always had my number, so it’s good.”

Neither Marrone nor defensive coordinator Todd Wash expressed any problems with Ramsey for following the same training plan last year. Coughlin will likely continue to feel differently, but the issue will likely fade from view as long as he keeps that feeling to himself from now on.