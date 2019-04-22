Doug Williams: Odds of trading up “slimmer” than trading down

Getty Images

Washington senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams said earlier this year that the team needs a quarterback to join Case Keenum and Colt McCoy on the depth chart.

Given that view and the uncertainty about Alex Smith‘s future after last season’s leg injury, some have wondered if the team might go after a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft. If they do, Williams suggests it won’t come after a trade up the draft board.

Williams held his pre-draft press conference on Monday and said that taking a quarterback is on the table with the No. 15 pick. He also said that the chance of making a trade that pushes them higher than No. 15 is “a lot slimmer” than one that gives them a later selection.

If there’s a quarterback the team loves, trading back would seem to be an unlikely development but we’ll likely have to wait until Thursday to find out for sure.