Doug Williams: Washington still could draft QB

Getty Images

ESPN’s Adam Schefter lists the Giants, Dolphins and Chargers as the front runners for Josh Rosen. Not mentioned is Washington.

Washington seems out of the running for Rosen, but not necessarily out of the quarterback market despite having traded for Case Keenum.

“Well, the National Football League is a quarterback league,” Washington senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams said, via video from NBCSportsWashington.com. “Case has done a good job over the last couple of years where he’s been, and you know, we needed a quarterback and was able to trade for Case. But that does not put us out of the realm of picking a quarterback if there’s one there that we like at 15. We don’t know who’s going to be there at 15. We’ve got some guys we do like, and if those guys are there, that’s the discussion that has to be had. I’m sure that would come up as a possibility that would happen, with a lot of other players in this draft that could help us. We’ll look at it from that standpoint too. It all depends on the board. Who’s highest on the board at that particular time? If that quarterback is the highest, then we’ve got to pick him. Nine out of 10, it’s going to be the quarterback [if he’s the highest-rated]. But if it’s not, that’s a discussion.”

Washington does not have a long-term solution at quarterback with Alex Smith‘s future in doubt and Keenum and Colt McCoy signed only through 2019.

The team has had several top quarterbacks visit, including Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Missouri’s Drew Lock, Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham, West Virginia’s Will Grier and Duke’s Daniel Jones. Kyler Murray ended up not visiting.