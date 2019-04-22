Dwayne Haskins: Perfect spot matters more than what number I’m picked

Getty Images

A report earlier this month indicated that former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins‘ draft stock has slipped as the start of the draft draws closer, although that might have been news to Haskins because he said he doesn’t look pay attention to things like that.

He sent the same message during an interview with Mike Florio of PFT on Monday. Haskins said that he doesn’t care about “being first overall or second overall” and that his sole hope is to go to a team where he can develop into the best possible quarterback.

“Perfect spot, where my career is going to thrive,” Haskins said. “A lot of my former Ohio State teammates say it’s not about how early you land, it about where you land and I just want to be in a position where I can be a franchise quarterback for that team for the years to come, to be a part of a team that I feel I can leave a legacy with. You know, whatever team picks me I’m going to be the best I can be to leave that legacy.”

Haskins said he’s fine with sitting if the perfect spot is a team that already has an established starting quarterback. He noted that he did the same thing with J.T. Barrett while in school and is comfortable with taking any path to start his NFL career.