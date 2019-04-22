Falcons sign J.J. Wilcox

Getty Images

The Falcons have added a veteran to their secondary ahead of this week’s draft.

The team announced the signing of safety J.J. Wilcox. It’s a one-year deal for Wilcox.

Wilcox spent last season with the Jets and Colts. He signed with the Jets in June, played five games with them and got released in October. He caught on in Indianapolis in December and saw action in three games — two regular season and one postseason — before the year was out.

Wilcox had six tackles in that playoff appearance and seven tackles across his other seven games. He played his first four seasons with the Cowboys and signed with the Buccaneers in 2017, but never played for them as he was traded to the Steelers before the start of the season.

The Falcons also added Chris Cooper and Afolabi Laguda to their safety group recently. Ricardo Allen, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee and Sharrod Neasman return from last year’s roster.