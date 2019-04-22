Gruden declares the Raiders “wide open” heading into the draft

Getty Images

Jon Gruden may not want the Raiders’ scouts to know what he’s thinking heading into the draft, but he does want 31 other teams to know that if they have a trade offer to make, give him a call.

Gruden said his team could do anything in the draft, including trading up, trading down or staying put.

“We are wide open to moving up, we are wide open to moving back,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We are wide open to just sitting there and taking a guy that falls to us.”

General Manager Mike Mayock echoed those comments, noting that the Raiders have three first-round picks and their own pick high in the second round, which means they’ll be very active early in the draft one way or another.

“That’s what I love about it,” Mayock said. “Obviously, we could move up and you’ve got to know what you are trying to do and how you are trying to do it. You can try to increase your draft capital by moving down or you stay the same, and four of the first 35 picks gives you an opportunity to consider all those scenarios multiple times.”

The Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper trades contributed to the Raiders being one of the worst teams in the NFL last year. Now we’ll see how well those two trades can contribute to the Raiders turning things around this year.