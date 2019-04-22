If Cardinals trade Josh Rosen, what can they get?

Getty Images

A year ago, the Cardinals packaged their first-round pick, third-round pick and fifth-round pick to move up in the draft and get quarterback Josh Rosen. His rookie year did not go well. But could things get even worse by the Cardinals trading him for far, far less draft capital than they paid to get him?

If the Cardinals select Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, that obviously means they believe Murray is their quarterback of the future, and Rosen is not. Which would presumably put Rosen on the trade block, where there’s no way the Cardinals would get back the value of picks they traded away for him last year.

Peter King suggests today that the Cardinals may settle for a third-round pick for Rosen, perhaps No. 78 overall from the Dolphins. Having to settle for just a third after spending a first, a third and a fifth on him last year would not reflect well on Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim’s decision-making.

However, a previous report from Joel Klatt of FOX said that the Cardinals have already turned down a second-round pick and are holding out for a first. If that’s the case, there’s no way they’ll take a third.

The best option for the Cardinals, assuming they take Murray may be just to keep Rosen as Murray’s backup. He’s due only $6.19 million over the next three years, which makes him cheap by backup quarterback standards. And it would be easier for Keim to spin his decision as, “Now we’ve got two talented young quarterbacks” than, “Last year I traded away a one, a three and a 5, and this year I’m getting only a three back.” Rosen and Murray may just be teammates this year.