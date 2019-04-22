John Lynch: 49ers have made tweaks to draft procedures after Reuben Foster

Getty Images

After the 49ers landed both Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster with the third and 31st picks in the 2017 draft, they boasted that they would have taken Foster with the third overall pick, if the Bears had taken Thomas after the two teams flip-flopped. Foster has since been released following a string of off-field issues, and G.M. John Lynch admitted to reporters on Monday that the 49ers have revised some of their pre-draft procedures based on their experiences with the former Alabama linebacker.

“There’s certain tweaks we’ve made,” Lynch said. “Our 30 [per team] visits this year, we brought people more in a group setting. We want to see how they interact with other people. So those are subtle things that we do. But there’s so much that just goes into the research of these players. You learn something every year. I think the most important thing, you impart upon your scouts, upon your staff is, ‘We have to be as thorough as humanly possible.’ Anything we can learn about these guys is valuable information. I’m real proud of the work we’ve done with our staff to get as much information to be equipped to make as good a decision as possible.”

Lynch acknowledges that the 49ers learned a lesson from drafting Lynch.

“If you aren’t always learning, shame on you, shame on us,” Lynch said. “I think with Reuben, I think we somewhat accounted for it by where we drafted him. I think we had him at a certain value. We didn’t draft him there. That doesn’t excuse us. It’s a shame. We’re very happy to have Kwon Alexander, but that came at a heavy price. We would’ve much preferred to have Reuben still playing here. So of course you learn a lesson. If you don’t, like I said, shame on you. You work hard to try to identify what is the lesson that you learned. We know in-house what those lessons are.”

It sounds as if one of the lessons was to put prospects among other prospects, in order to assess whether they will be able to work and play well with others. Foster clearly wasn’t (as evidenced by the fact that he sent home from the Scouting Combine), and that’s why he’s now working and playing in Washington.