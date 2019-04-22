John Lynch calls Nick Bosa a “great teammate”

Getty Images

Nick Bosa has admitted the possibility of going to San Francisco prompted him to delete some tweets and curtail his social media activity. Bosa has praised President Trump and called Colin Kaepernick a “clown” in tweets he later deleted.

The 49ers hold the second overall choice, with the possibility Bosa is the top prospect on their draft board.

“I think that he’s a great teammate,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said of the former Ohio State defensive end, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I’m not going to get too far because a lot can happen at [No. 1]. He can go one. In general, we spend a lot of time vetting these guys and everything about them. You put something into all of it.”

The 49ers have done their due diligence on Bosa, whom Lynch called “a heck of a player.” But the team has spent a lot of time on all the top prospects, researching and considering everything.

“We try to be as thorough in the process as we can,” Lynch said. “That is something we look at it. We also look at what kind of teammate is he. What do his teammates think about him? And when I say ‘him,’ I’m speaking of any prospect.

“In particular, when you talk about guys who are going to go that high, you’ve vetted these guys in every way. You try to look at things like that. What kind of member of your organization will this guy be in every respect? You look at it all. We’ve done that with all the prospects.”