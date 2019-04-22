John Lynch has had “nightmares” about 49ers defense chasing Kyler Murray

Getty Images

If the Cardinals don’t take quarterback Kyler Murray, the 49ers will have an opportunity to trade the right to draft him. G.M. John Lynch expected the phone to ring if Murray is indeed on the board after Pick No. 1.

“I would, I would,” Lynch said regarding whether he anticipates hearing from multiple teams. “Wouldn’t you? I think there seems to be a ton of interest. And I understand, we a couple of times just threw him on up here. It’s electric stuff, it really is. Had some nightmares about, not me myself chasing him, but about us chasing him if it does fall that way. He’s pretty special.”

Of course, one way to avoid those nightmares would be to draft Murray. But that would create another range of nightmares, given the presence of Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster.

Then again, the 49ers could always trade Garoppolo back to the Patriots if Tom Brady retires after the 2019 season.

I’m joking about all of this. I think.