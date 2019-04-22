Lane Johnson fires back at Donovan McNabb

Getty Images

It wasn’t what Donovan McNabb said. Of course, the next two years are critical for Carson Wentz. That should go without saying.

What rubbed all of Philadelphia wrong is the fact it’s McNabb saying it.

McNabb was the team’s quarterback for 11 seasons, winning nine playoff games and an NFC Championship Game.

So the Eagles’ former quarterback drew the ire of current offensive tackle Lane Johnson, who heard enough when McNabb told CBS Sports Radio that “if [Wentz] can’t get out of the second round [in the next two years] they should look to possibly draft another quarterback because you just don’t know about his durability.”

Johnson, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, tweeted to McNabb, writing, “and you wonder why nobody respects you when you come back !!!!” He included six snake emojis in the tweet.

Johnson showed, even though he’s a right tackle, that he has his quarterback’s back.