Mickey Loomis won’t comment on any Michael Thomas contract negotiations

Getty Images

The Saints don’t have a lot of draft picks at their disposal this year, so General Manager Mickey Loomis faced questions about other things during Monday’s pre-draft press conference.

One of those questions was on the status of contract negotiations with wide receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and his productivity since joining the Saints as the 47th overall pick in 2016 has put him on track for a sizable payday in the near future.

How far down the track Thomas and the team have traveled remains unclear, however. He said that he won’t comment on any talks that have gone on or might go on with Thomas about a new deal.

Thomas has caught 321 passes for 3,787 yards and 23 touchdowns over his first three seasons.