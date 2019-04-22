Odell Beckham: I’m only a cancer on a team that’s OK with losing

Getty Images

Odell Beckham would like you to know that if he was a problem on the Giants, it’s because he had a problem with the Giants’ complacency about going 6-10 or worse in four of his five seasons there.

In a series of tweets, Beckham responded to a comment from Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman in which Gettleman was asked if the Giants had a culture problem and answered, “Not anymore.” Some saw Gettleman’s statement as saying the Giants got rid of their culture problem when they traded Beckham to the Browns, and Beckham didn’t appreciate that suggestion.

“Ask any one of my teammates of who I was as a teammates and a man and a person,” Beckham wrote. “Yes I’m cancer to a place that’s ok wit losing because I want to win that BADDD. Ur absolutely correct!”

Beckham said he’s happier in Cleveland.

“I’ve never been in a place so happy in my life, my soul, my spirit, is at an all time high!” Beckham wrote.

Beckham and Gettleman may both agree that the trade was for the best.