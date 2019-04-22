Packers days of never going abroad could be drawing short

Getty Images

The Packers stand alone in many ways, but one of the things they’ve held onto longer than any team may not last much longer.

According to Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, the Packers are likely (perhaps as soon as next season) to finally play a foreign game, as “the NFL is conscious of not giving a prized franchise special treatment.”

With Carolina and Houston making the trip to London this year, the Packers are the only team not to play a game on foreign soil.

Packers team president Mark Murphy has long said the team would never give up a home game to go overseas, and because Packers fans travel so well, their road opponents are hesitant to give up a good gate.

But there’s nothing inherent in Green Bay that suggests their team isn’t subject to the same kind of travel hardships and scheduling issues the other 31 teams have to deal with, so a trip to Mexico or England seems fair.