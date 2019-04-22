Packers have “flexibility” in draft after moves in free agency

Getty Images

Former Packers General Manager Ted Thompson seemed allergic to free agency. This isn’t Thompson’s team anymore, though.

Green Bay signed edge rushers Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and offensive lineman Billy Turner in free agency. That gives the Packers “flexibility” in the draft, the second for current G.M. Brian Gutekunst.

“I always like to attack this thing as best player available and not focus on too many needs,” Gutekunst said in his annual pre-draft news conference, via Mike Spofford of the team website. “I do like our flexibility to be able to move around and not feel pigeonholed to have to take a certain position or a certain player.”

The Packers have 10 choices this week, including two in the first round and two others in the top 75. Green Bay still needs a starting safety and depth at edge rusher and in the offensive line.

But the Packers truly have a mantra of “best player available.”

“Where the team sits today, we’re not super concerned we absolutely have to do this or absolutely have to do that,” Gutekunst said. “We can sit back, see where the draft board is strong, try to get there, and take the best players available.”