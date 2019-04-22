Packers plan to exercise Kenny Clark’s 2020 option

Getty Images

In a recent look at which 2016 first-round picks will have their fifth-year options exercised, we opined that the Packers would likely exercise their option on defensive tackle Kenny Clark‘s contract.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed that’s the intention on Monday. Gutekunst said during a press conference that nothing has been formalized at this point, but that the plan is to exercise the option before the May 3 deadline.

“He’s a dominant player on the defensive front,” Gutekunst said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Clark was the 27th overall pick in 2016 and has been a regular starter in Green Bay over the last two seasons. He has 110 tackles, 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over that span.