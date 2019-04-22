Peyton Manning won’t be joining Monday Night Football

Getty Images

Although his relationship with ESPN will be expanding in 2019, it won’t include the type of expansion that ESPN would prefer.

Via Michael McCarthy of SportingNews.com, Peyton Manning will not be joining the Monday Night Football broadcast booth in 2019. The report comes with a caveat — “barring a miracle” — but it appears at this point that Peyton is not in play.

It’s believed that Peyton doesn’t want to comment on games while his brother, Eli, is still playing. The official schedule that was unveiled last week shows that ESPN has a pair of Giants games on the 2019 slate.

ESPN has yet to make any announcements regarding the 2019 Monday Night Football booth. That could change this week, when ABC and ESPN televise the NFL draft. At the latest, an announcement will come within the next three weeks, given that the annual “up-front” presentations by major networks for advertisers will being to happen as of May 13.