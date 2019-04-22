Raiders apparently blame unusual move on potential surprise pick

Posted by Mike Florio on April 22, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT
Getty Images

On Friday, the Raiders took the highly unusual step of clearing the building of most scouts, telling them to stay home until after the draft. On Monday, the Raiders floated an excuse for sending employees home with pay.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Raiders may be planning a”surprise” pick with the fourth overall selection, necessitating complete and total secrecy.

That’s fine (actually, it’s won’t be fine if they opt for a “surprise” who becomes a bust), but a normally functioning football operation can achieve and maintain the necessary level of secrecy without sending people home. Most NFL front offices operate on a strictly need-to-know basis, with scouts who aren’t involved in setting the draft board knowing nothing about its contents. It’s a simple and easy application of the Patriots’ “do your job” mantra, where if it’s not critical to an employee’s job to know what the organization will do during the draft, the employee never knows that information.

In New England, the area scouts who have no need to know the manner in which coach Bill Belichick ranks the players are (wait for it) instead working on other things that are central to their jobs, whether it’s gathering information about next year’s prospects or being available to answer specific questions or to handle specific projects relating to the work they’ve done for the current draft. The Raiders have consciously surrendered the benefit of these employees’ efforts, due to a vague and perhaps irrational fear that one of them will spill the beans about something that they shouldn’t even know in the first place.

And here’s a fair question, given the manner in which a football operation should normally operate: Are the Raiders protecting coach Jon Gruden from himself? Specifically, is Gruden so impulsive and insecure that he can’t be trusted to refrain from bouncing his ideas about potential first-round picks off of scouts who in turn can’t be trusted to keep their own mouths shut?

Trust. It’s amazing to think that the Raiders suddenly can’t trust scouts that they necessarily have trusted for months. Trusted to do good work. Trusted to be discreet regarding anything they hear regarding the team’s plans. Trusted to show full loyalty to the entity who pays their salaries.

Either the Raiders suddenly decided that they can’t trust the scouts or they never trusted them in the first place, but did nothing about it until now. Neither explanation is satisfactory, and both make the Raiders look bad.

Indeed, the Raiders are hardly the first football operation to have a secret that they didn’t want to be compromised. But they are the first (at least in recent years) to pay people to not show up for work due to fears that someone who doesn’t need to know the secret may find out about it, and may blab.

It’s up to the leaders of the organization to ensure that people who aren’t trustworthy not be trusted with sensitive information. Which brings me back to the notion that the Raiders are essentially protecting Gruden from himself, by ensuring that Gruden doesn’t disclose the plans that Gruden and G.M. Mike Mayock are putting together for their three first-round picks, in an effort to feel more confident as Gruden embarks on a draft that will be critical to the manner in which his second stint with the Raiders ultimately goes.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Raiders apparently blame unusual move on potential surprise pick

  3. They are always entertaining, no? League is better when there is some Raider intrigue, rather than 5-11 every year.

  4. The scouts are getting fired. They won’t be back, Mayock is bringing in his own people. None of this is odd.

  5. Mike Mayock can get it done in my opinion. He has been doing drafts a long time, let him do his thing.

  8. There were two leaks in last years draft. It got leaked that we wanted T Mike McGlinchey shortly before the 49ers took him. And CBS Jason La Confora reported our interest in Kolton Miller pre draft. We obviously couldn’t find out who leaked and we can’t afford for that to happen in this years draft with four picks in the top 35 overall. So here we are…

  11. firstdownbrowns says:
    April 22, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    ok I will bite . who is the surprise pick ?

    ———————-

    If we stay at 4 it’s gonna be an offensive player. A lineman or a quarterback.

  13. Sounds like were drafting a qb at 4 or part of the script Gruden and Mayock are trying to play mind games with everyone.

  14. If Gruden allows Mayock to do his job they’ll be fine. If not, Gruden will screw up the draft.

  16. If most of the mocks are on track, the surprise pick will be picking the best player in the draft, Quinnen Williams. That’s how they got Khalil Mack. Other teams prioritized needs and the consensus best player fell to the Raiders. Could happen again, and that would be a surprise.

  17. The Raiders are doing what any intelligent new regime would do. The old regime had one winning season in the last 16 years, so Mark Davis decided the Raiders’ fans deserve better. I always heard that the way to define insanity was by doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results. The good news for Raiders’ fans is Gruden is going away from the losing tradition that has taken over since he left the last time. The last time Gruden was in Oakland he turned them into a super bowl team. Mark Davis wants to get back to that. It sounds like some people are really, really scared of Gruden. That’s good news for Raiders’ fans too. Fear is the greatest compliment.

  18. Nobody, and I mean nobody, drafts more 1st round busts than this joke of a franchise. I don’t see that changing with television personalities running the show.

  19. It’s always some elaborate story to paint the Raiders in a bad light instead of looking at things from a simple common sense angle. As the old saying goes “the Hay is in the barn and there is nothing left for these guys to do.” This is not unusual in that some teams like the Patriots also don’t have a lot of people in the war room and I read this morning that there are going to be other people in there with Mayock and Gruden including a scout they trust and plan to keep beyond this draft. Second, Mayock was hired late in the process so I’d guess there’s a pretty good chance that scouts who know they are going to be relieved of their duties after the draft wouldn’t be above leaking info to teams in an attempt to gain favor for a possible position going forward.

    The last and most obvious counter point: One or more of these guys is texting Ian Rapoport and detailing what is going on. If that isn’t clear proof that Mayock did the right thing in sending them home, I don’t know what is.

  20. The scouts are mainly all Reggie’s guys that know they will be looking for new jobs next week, nice way to get in the door at another team is to tell them the Raiders board or worse yet tell the press. I would have sent them all home too. Trying to make a mountain at of a hole in the ground.

  21. Or, maybe these are scouts who will be not retained going forward and they don’t want them blabbing info about the Raider’s final plans to other teams they may be reaching out to for jobs. With a new HC/GM, they may pick their own scouts.

  22. Nobody and I mean nobody is scared of Gruden or the god awful Raiders. The secret that Gruden, understandably, wants to keep hidden, is that he’s been conferring with Mike Ditka on how he mastered the ‘99 NFL draft.

  23. It’s easy to find out who’s leaking what. Give each scout a different fake leak (e.g., really interested in Oliver, may trade up from #24 for Fant, etc) and see which one(s) make it to the press. Then decide if the scout’s analysis is worth keeping him, but keep him out of the draft room regardless.

  24. Based upon their recent history, the surprise would be if the Raiders draft a good player and then do not trade him for less than he is worth.

  25. Love how everyone is taking the bait. Gruden and Mayock are laughing. They were in the media, and part of the draft coverage for years. Open mouth, insert hook.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!