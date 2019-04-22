Report: Jets not interested in Frank Clark

Getty Images

Frank Clark may or may not wear those highlighter green Seahawks alternate uniforms again.

But he apparently won’t be joining Gang Green either.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are not interested in acquiring the franchise-tagged Seattle pass-rusher.

The Chiefs have been the latest name linked to trade talk regarding Clark, and the Bills’ have popped up as a possible destination.

The Jets could certainly use the pass-rush help, but apparently aren’t interested in coughing up what would be required to acquire Clark and then paying him.