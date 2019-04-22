Report: NFL executive Rod Graves stepping down to head Fritz Pollard Alliance

Getty Images

NFL executive and former General Manager Rod Graves is stepping down from his role in the league office to become chairman of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, according to Jim Trotter of the NFL Network.

Graves would take over for John Wooten as head of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which advocates for minority representation in the front offices of NFL teams.

“We are blessed that a young man with great ability, vision and character has taken this leadership,” Wooten said. “My heart leaps with joy knowing the great job Rod will do in leading FPA.”

Graves has been serving as the NFL’s Senior Vice President of Football Administration since 2015 after a two-year stint as Senior Director of Football Administration for the New York Jets. Graves previously served as a G.M. for the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals, and was the interim G.M. of the Jets after John Idzik was fired in 2014.

Wooten was reported to be retiring from his role as chairman of the group in February. He has served as the chairman since 2003.