Report: Teams have called Cardinals about trading for top spot

Getty Images

The Cardinals are enjoying their final few days in the spotlight, as everyone waits to see what they do with the top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

So naturally, other people are curious to know what it might require to pick there themselves.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cardinals have taken “feeler calls” from teams about trading the top pick.

(Of course, we could probably write that story with practically every team in the league, picking in every spot, since the evaluating process is finished and personnel guys spend their time this week sitting around calling each other to gossip and peck for information.)

Trading down is easily justifiable for the Cardinals, if they think Josh Rosen can be the kind of quarterback they thought he’d be a year ago, when they traded up to get him. They have plenty of holes to fill. But the temptation of Kyler Murray and a shiny new thing to wave in front of their fans may be too much for the second-losingest franchise in the NFL to withstand.

So whether they’re interested in it or not, people are always going to call.