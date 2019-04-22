Reports: Jets high on Ed Oliver

Getty Images

The Jets have talked about their willingness to trade out of the third pick and a move down the board probably wouldn’t come until Thursday night if it comes at all.

If the team does not make a deal, they’re expected to add a piece to their front seven at No. 3. Depending on what happens in the first two picks, some combination of Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams, Josh Allen and Ed Oliver will be available for the team.

There have been multiple reports that Oliver has become a favorite of the team’s front office and Peter King made Oliver the Jets’ choice in his mock draft for Football Morning in America. He’s not alone on that front and King also reported the team does not “love” Allen.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the team holds Williams and Oliver are held in higher esteem by the team than Allen, but that “folks in the building are infatuated” with the former Houston defensive tackle. Mehta and Rich Cimini of ESPN both note that Oliver has drawn comparisons to Aaron Donald in terms of his size and position and that Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams made good use of Donald when he was coordinating the Rams defense.

None of that means Oliver will wind up as the pick, of course, but all of the buzz means it won’t be a surprise if he hits the stage in Nashville wearing a Jets cap.