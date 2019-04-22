Russell Wilson gifts Amazon stock to each of his OL

Getty Images

Russell Wilson got paid, and the Seahawks quarterback in turn rewarded his offensive linemen.

Wilson, now the NFL’s highest-paid player, bought the “most Prime gift ever” as a thank you, according to TMZ.com. Each lineman received $12,000 in Amazon stock.

The 13 gifts cost Wilson $156,000.

“Every Sunday we go to battle together,” Wilson wrote in a thank you letter published by TMZ.com. “. . .You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family.

“This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten.”

Wilson told his teammates he hopes the investment will help them prepare for life after football.

“When I sat down to think of ways to honor your dedication, a dozen different ideas came to mind,” Wilson said in his letter. “Some were flashy, some were cool. But I wanted to give you something that had a lasting impact. Something that would affect the lives of you, your family, and your children.

“You have invested in my life . . . this is my investment into yours.”