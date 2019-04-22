Seahawks think it will be “challenging” to keep Frank Clark and other starters

Getty Images

The NFL has a hard salary cap, which means ever dollar spent on one player is a dollar that can’t be spent on another player. The Seahawks think things are reaching the point when there won’t be enough dollars to spread around.

Specifically, with defensive end Frank Clark currently unsigned on the franchise tag, and linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive tackle Jarran Reed heading into the final seasons of their contracts, General Manager John Schneider says it won’t be easy to keep them all.

Schneider called it “feasible,” but “very challenging” to keep all three of Clark, Wagner and Reed beyond 2019.

The Seahawks are looking to trade Clark, and Schneider’s comments point to the reason for that: Realistically, if they sign Clark to the kind of long-term contract he’s looking for, days after signing Russell Wilson to the biggest contract in NFL history, there’s not going to be a lot of cap space left for the other players the Seahawks want to keep.

Right now the Seahawks are saying they won’t trade Clark unless they get at least a first-round draft pick for him. But realistically, they might need to trade him for whatever they can get. Or else keeping Clark is going to mean losing Wagner or Reed next year.