Steelers “expect great things” from James Washington

Getty Images

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said at Monday’s pre-draft press conference that the addition of Donte Moncrief in free agency wouldn’t stop the team from addressing the wide receiver position again in the draft.

Colbert also said that he hoped Moncrief’s addition made the need for a rookie to play “less urgent.” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s own comments about a group that no longer includes Antonio Brown pointed to another player who could keep a new arrival off the field.

Tomlin said that he felt comfortable with the current group of receivers because he thinks 2018 second-round pick James Washington will do more this year. Tomlin said that the Steelers “expect great things” in Washington’s second season.

Washington played more snaps than any wideout other than Brown and JuJu Smith Schuster last season, but ended the year with 16 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown.