Tom Coughlin: No need to speak further about players missing voluntary work

Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin said last week that all of the team’s players should be at voluntary workouts this offseason.

That comment drew a response from the NFLPA stressing the voluntary part of the workouts and a response from Ramsey saying that he’ll be ready for the season. Those responses led to a question for Coughlin about last week’s back and forth at Monday’s press conference in Jacksonville.

“There’s no need for me to speak further on that,” Coughlin said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Coughlin said that he is not worried about his comments creating any strain in his relationship with Ramsey, whose decision to work out on his own in the past did not appear to be an issue for the team. Linebacker Telvin Smith has also been away from the team during the voluntary work that started last Monday.