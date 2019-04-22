Urban Meyer: Dwayne Haskins is not a runner, but he’s athletic enough

Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins ran a 5.04-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, which is awfully slow: When a quarterback can’t break five seconds, that tells you he’s not going to out-run many people. But Haskins’ college coach says that doesn’t matter.

As part of the I Am the Prospect series at NBC Sports Washington, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said Haskins can move around the pocket as much as a quarterback needs to.

“40-yard dash time, it is what it is. He’s athletic enough to get out of trouble. He’s not a runner, he’s not a Kyler Murray or something like that, but he’s also 6-foot-4-plus and throws dimes,” Meyer said. “We’ve had first-round draft picks, we’ve had Heisman candidates and Heisman winners, and Dwayne’s as prepared as any of them.”

Haskins is widely expected to be selected at some point in Thursday night’s first round, although mock drafts are all over the map about which team will take him. We’ll be interviewing Haskins today, with video coming at PFT.