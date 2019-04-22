Urban Meyer: Dwayne Haskins is not a runner, but he’s athletic enough

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 22, 2019, 10:28 AM EDT
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins ran a 5.04-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, which is awfully slow: When a quarterback can’t break five seconds, that tells you he’s not going to out-run many people. But Haskins’ college coach says that doesn’t matter.

As part of the I Am the Prospect series at NBC Sports Washington, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said Haskins can move around the pocket as much as a quarterback needs to.

“40-yard dash time, it is what it is. He’s athletic enough to get out of trouble. He’s not a runner, he’s not a Kyler Murray or something like that, but he’s also 6-foot-4-plus and throws dimes,” Meyer said. “We’ve had first-round draft picks, we’ve had Heisman candidates and Heisman winners, and Dwayne’s as prepared as any of them.”

Haskins is widely expected to be selected at some point in Thursday night’s first round, although mock drafts are all over the map about which team will take him. We’ll be interviewing Haskins today, with video coming at PFT.

10 responses to “Urban Meyer: Dwayne Haskins is not a runner, but he’s athletic enough

  2. Dwayne Haskins went 13-1 and had 50 td – 8 int
    in his only full starting season.

    Impressive… but… I always appreciated his intelligent, thoughtful interviews and his confident, understated, selfless leadership even more.

    O – H – I – O ! ! !

  3. These guys were slow and couldn’t run, either:

    Otto Graham
    Peyton Manning
    Tom Brady
    Joe Montana
    Roger Staubach
    Terry Bradshaw
    Brett Favre
    Bart Starr
    Big Ben
    Troy Aikman

    Ect…… Great QB’s don’t need to run because they know how to work their pocket to maximum effect.

  6. “We’ve had first-round draft picks, we’ve had Heisman candidates and Heisman winners, and Dwayne’s as prepared as any of them.”
    ==================================

    Urban Meyer QBs are not good in the NFL. He got lucky Smith fell into his lap at Utah.

  7. I don’t follow college football nearly as closely as I do the NFL so I can’t tell you if this guy is going to be a good pro or not. What I can tell you is that when a quarterback is primarily a runner, he doesn’t win Super Bowls. When a quarterback is an accurate passer and can work from the pocket well, then he does. The game and its rules are structured for accurate pocket passers. If this guy can’t run, then good; he can focus on what it takes to win football games.

  9. “Great QB’s don’t need to run because they know
    how to work their pocket to maximum effect”
    _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

    2018 Aaron Rodgers:

    4442 yards
    25 td – 2 int
    SACKED 49 times.

    That is so amazing.

  10. He was a first-year starter, threw for over 4800 yard, had 50 TD and only 8 INTs. He did all of that with an offensive line that performed poorly for most of the year and a running game that didn’t scare anyone. I think teams that pass on him will be sorry. I don’t care what the draft projections are, I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t go in to the top picks.

