Washington desires a “go-to” receiver

Getty Images

Washington used the 22nd overall choice on TCU receiver Josh Doctson in 2016. He has not lived up to expectations.

Doctson missed most of his rookie season with an Achilles’ injury, and, in three seasons, he has made only 81 catches for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns. That has Washington back in the receiver market.

“I think when you look across this league at this particular time when you talk about a receiver basically what I think what we need and what we’ve talked about is what you call a ‘go-to guy,'” Washington senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams said during his press conference. “That guy in tough times, no matter the situation, he’s going to be able to make plays for you — a tough guy who will go across the middle, a guy that will block for you, the guys that wants the football. I mean you don’t want to be all the way divas, but you want somebody who wants the football. If they don’t get it, you don’t want them in the press saying they didn’t throw me the football and you want them to be team players. I think we are looking for a guy that we know that when crunch times come, he’s going to be in the thick of it. I think that’s the most important thing.”

This draft, though, might not hold a “go-to guy” that Williams and Washington covet. The team has featured a 1,000-yard receiver since 2016 when Pierre Garcon (1,041) and DeSean Jackson (1,005) both topped the mark.