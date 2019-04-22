Will basketball’s new “next question” dynamic spread to football?

Getty Images

A “next question” controversy has emerged for the NBA, with Russell Westbrook opting not to answer a question while seated at a table for the purposes of answering questions. Some are questioning whether this type of standoffishness could spread to the NFL.

It most likely won’t. Even though the NFL requires only that players take questions and not that they give meaningful answers to them, speaking to the media gives players an opportunity to sell themselves. It’s an opportunity that they should embrace, and almost all of them do.

The NFL periodically experiences a player (like Marshawn Lynch) who chooses to do the bare minimum, for whatever reason. And while the NFL will fine a player who doesn’t show up, the NFL won’t do anything to a guy who chooses to say “next question” or mutter something otherwise non-responsive to the question asked.

The league’s view is that, if the player wants to act like a jerk, that’s his decision. As long as he shows up, the NFL has no objection.

And while Warriors coach Steve Kerr is right to sound an alarm about this kind of belligerence from NBA players, the NFL realizes that, when push comes to shove, few football players will pass at a chance to speak and be heard — especially since when on the field they are one of 22, with their identifies largely concealed by a helmet and pads.