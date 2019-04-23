49ers sign Ben Garland

Getty Images

The 49ers increased their offensive line depth a couple of days before the start of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The team announced the signing of offensive lineman Ben Garland. It’s a one-year deal.

Garland spent the last four years with Atlanta. He made seven starts while appearing in 46 games during his time with the Falcons.

Garland played defensive line in college and saw a few snaps on that side of the ball with Atlanta. He opened his NFL career with the Broncos, who signed him out of Air Force in 2010. Garland had to wait two years to start his career while fulfilling his active duty commitment.

Garland is the first outside addition to the 49ers offensive line group this offseason.