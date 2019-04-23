Adam Gase on Le’Veon Bell’s minicamp absence: It’s voluntary

AP

Running back Le'Veon Bell didn’t join the Jets for Tuesday’s start to a three-day minicamp and his absence didn’t draw much of a reaction from head coach Adam Gase.

Gase said at a press conference that Bell was with the team for the first week of workouts and that he’s not concerned about Bell’s ability to keep himself in good shape. Gase also noted that the Collective Bargaining Agreement makes it clear that Bell isn’t required to be there.

“It’s voluntary,” Gase said.

The Jets have a minicamp this week because of NFL rules permitting an extra three-day session to teams with new coaches. The team won’t have any mandatory work until they hold another minicamp in June.