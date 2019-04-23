Adam Gase on Patriots: We’re playing catch-up

Getty Images

When Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley was asked about head coach Adam Gase’s first message to the team at offseason workouts, Mosley said it centered on doing something the AFC East hasn’t gotten done for two decades.

Mosley said “one of the main reasons” Gase came to the Jets was to stop the Patriots’ dominance of the division. It’s something Gase also tried to do with the Dolphins and he’s well aware that it isn’t going to be a snap of the fingers to get the team to where it wants to go.

“My point to the whole thing is: We’re behind,” Gase said, via NJ.com. “They’ve got a big head start — multiple years, a decade-plus, almost two [decades]. When we’re in the building, we have to do everything we can to keep getting better, because we’re playing catch-up.”

Guard Kelechi Osemele said that the team is “putting down the first brick” of the foundation they’ll need to reach those heights and it will take many more before there will be signs that they’re catching up to the Patriots.