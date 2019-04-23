Antonio Bryant doubles down on claim Cards will pass on Kyler Murray

Posted by Mike Florio on April 23, 2019, 10:26 AM EDT
Pre-draft reports often come from unlikely places.

Former NFL receiver Antonio Bryant has been banging the drum over the past day regarding the first overall pick in the draft. Specifically, Bryant insists that the Cardinals won’t take quarterback Kyler Murray, but that they’ll instead select defensive end Nick Bosa.

On Monday, Bryant said that he’s “hearing from people in the Cardinals organization” that Bosa sits at No. 1 on the Arizona board, and that the team will stick with Rosen at quarterback. Tuesday morning, Bryant doubled down.

I’m telling you I trust my source,” Bryant said. “This ain’t no smokescreen. . . . The Cardinals are going to draft Nick Bosa 1st overall. . . . Just wait on it.”

Bryant may have made a potentially telling slip in his second tweet, narrowing his sourcing from “people in the Cardinals organization” to one specific person: “I trust my source.”

So who’s his source? There’s speculation that Bryant is getting his info from fellow former Pitt receiver (and Cardinals cornerstone) Larry Fitzgerald, even though their playing careers at Pittsburgh didn’t overlap. Whoever it is, Bryant presumably is pushing this information with the approval of his source, even though the Cardinals may not want this information to be disclosed — if it’s even accurate.

If it is accurate, look for more reports (from, you know, reporters) to soon emerge confirming what Bryant is claiming, unless reporters from ESPN and/or NFL Network truly are on lock down when it comes to tipping Arizona’s plans before Thursday night, when ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will be televising the draft.

31 responses to “Antonio Bryant doubles down on claim Cards will pass on Kyler Murray

  1. It wouldn’t shake things up too much. Bosa goes 1. Giants take Murray. When the Buffalo Bills pick is where the draft will really fall apart.

  2. A source is a source of course of course
    And no one can talk to a source of course
    That is, of course, unless the source is the famous Mr. Ed.

    I am Mister Ed

  3. Not true. Mel Keiper says he’s 99.9% that Murray is going to the Cards. And as we all know, Mel hardly ever misses. HA!

  5. Bryant has ZERO credibility as a reporter…Why is anyone, especially a large site like PFT, taking him serious?

    The Cardinals wouldn’t of left Rosen to twist in the wind if they were taking anyone besides a QB #1 overall.

  8. Lol why is he talking about other teams and not worrying about getting his own situation right? Oh thats right he got the huge new payday so he feels like he can do anything he wants or how he performs.

  9. “unless reporters from ESPN and/or NFL Network truly are on lock down when it comes to tipping Arizona’s plans before Thursday night, when ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will be televising the draft.”
    ———————

    You keep saying this, yet you even put out an article of ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. saying Cardinals are 99.9% sure picking Kyler Murray. Let me repeat: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

    Pick a lane.

  11. As a Cards fan, if they don’t take Murray and take Bosa rather than Alabama DT Quinnen Williams, then Keim should pack it in.

  12. phinland says: “The Cardinals wouldn’t of left Rosen to twist in the wind if they were taking anyone besides a QB #1 overall.”
    —————–

    Teams don’t tell ANY player their draft plans. Period.

    Packers didn’t warn Brett Favre that they rated Aaron Rodgers highly in the 2005 draft and would pick him if he slid down to 24th. So if a Hall of Famer doesn’t get special advanced warning, why should Rosen?

  13. People are thinking way too hard. If Murray wasn’t going to be the pick then Kliff Kingsbury never gets hired. That pick was locked in the second they offered Kingsbury the job. That’s the only even semi-logical reason for him to have an NFL job.

  14. The Cardinals wouldn’t of left Rosen to twist in the wind if they were taking anyone besides a QB #1 overall.
    ——
    Except we really don’t know if that’s true. If they are sticking with Rosen, then he knows that and has known that for awhile, and the only people twisting are fans and reporters.

  15. If the Cardinals don’t draft Kyler Murray or trade down, then what the heck were they doing all offseason? Messing with rosen’s confidence for fun?

    If they draft Murray or trade down, their actions can be justified. Otherwise, they will look clueless.

    They did a LOT of unnecessary damage to Rosen and his ability to lead his teammates if they stay at 1 and take any player but a QB.

    How confident are rosen’s Teammates going to be that the Cardinals front office thinks Rosen’s their guy? How confident is Rosen going to be that he’s their guy?

    Most NFL teams do everything they can in order to make their 2nd year top 10 drafted QBs feel confident and supported by the organization.

    Guess the Cards decided to go in the opposite direction there… lol.

  16. From an football standpoint, it’s a waste to draft another QB in back-to-back years when there are higher priority needs, and it’s also a waste to hire a coach who cannot use the QB in place that Arizona spent a lot of capital on. If the Cards are not insane, they’re using the 1st pick to solidify the DL, whether that be DT or Edge because the new coach can work with the current QB that was so expensive to acquire in the previous year

  17. harrisonhits2 says: “Lol why is he talking about other teams and not worrying about getting his own situation right? Oh thats right he got the huge new payday so he feels like he can do anything he wants or how he performs.”
    ——————

    Antonio Bryant has been retired almost 10 years…

  19. The fact that Antonio Bryant has been retired for 10 years means he has to go so much further to get his own situation right. Dude’s not even in the league and apparently he got a huge new payday, he’s got a real looooong way to come back!

  20. I’m still wrapping my head around the Kliff Kingsbury hire. Guy had 3 NFL QB’s (2 first rounders) during his tenure (Mayfield, Davis Webb & Mahomes) and he still finished with a losing record and his O was in the top 10 only twice in six seasons.

    Seems like a guy who consistently underachieves with outstanding talent.

  22. I cannot believe any team would sign Murray as a Quarterback he is too small.

    His talent will not overcome his physical size in a league where people twice his weight will be all around him.

  23. The Cardinals executives were in a meeting and asked: “Which loudmouth clown can we get to spread some misinformation about the #1”

    One exec: “Say no more, I’ll text Antonio Brown now.”

  24. Let’s say the Niners, Jets, and Oakland are coveting Bosa, the Cardinals could be dangling the 1st pick to one of those teams, possibly the Raiders who have the draft capital to move up. Then the Cards could still get Murray at 4 since the Niners and Jets are set at QB.

  29. “Reliable sources let us know that the Cardinals have learned another team is desperate for Bosa, and they wish it to be known that trade-up offers will be listened to.”

    On one hand, the Cardinals are in great position and playing this thing very well. On the other, they’re in a tough spot – if you take Murray, you miss out on all the “sure things” in the first round of this draft. If they don’t take Murray, they risk missing out on that “special” player.

    I’d rather be the Raiders in this draft. More picks, no #1-pick pressure, can afford to reach on one player while still getting a great haul overall.

  30. Who says Rosen is out of the loop? Could be he is in on it in hopes of securing more draft picks in a trade to help him jump start the offense. I think that is still the Cards’ preferred alternative. They want to trade down to the 4-7 range and accumulate more assets. This Kyler Murray stuff was all about pumping up demand for a trade partner. If they pull it off, it will be seen as masterful manipulation. If they don’t, they still get the best defensive player in the draft.

    I would not be shocked to see Rosen a day after the first round talking about how he was in on it from Day 1.

