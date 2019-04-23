Antonio Bryant doubles down on claim Cards will pass on Kyler Murray

Getty Images

Pre-draft reports often come from unlikely places.

Former NFL receiver Antonio Bryant has been banging the drum over the past day regarding the first overall pick in the draft. Specifically, Bryant insists that the Cardinals won’t take quarterback Kyler Murray, but that they’ll instead select defensive end Nick Bosa.

On Monday, Bryant said that he’s “hearing from people in the Cardinals organization” that Bosa sits at No. 1 on the Arizona board, and that the team will stick with Rosen at quarterback. Tuesday morning, Bryant doubled down.

“I’m telling you I trust my source,” Bryant said. “This ain’t no smokescreen. . . . The Cardinals are going to draft Nick Bosa 1st overall. . . . Just wait on it.”

Bryant may have made a potentially telling slip in his second tweet, narrowing his sourcing from “people in the Cardinals organization” to one specific person: “I trust my source.”

So who’s his source? There’s speculation that Bryant is getting his info from fellow former Pitt receiver (and Cardinals cornerstone) Larry Fitzgerald, even though their playing careers at Pittsburgh didn’t overlap. Whoever it is, Bryant presumably is pushing this information with the approval of his source, even though the Cardinals may not want this information to be disclosed — if it’s even accurate.

If it is accurate, look for more reports (from, you know, reporters) to soon emerge confirming what Bryant is claiming, unless reporters from ESPN and/or NFL Network truly are on lock down when it comes to tipping Arizona’s plans before Thursday night, when ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will be televising the draft.