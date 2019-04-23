Bears know they’re among “the hunted” now

Getty Images

After last year’s surprising success, the Bears are one of the teams people want to see in 2019, among the teams with five prime-time games.

They also know there’s a target on them now that wasn’t there a year ago.

During an appearance alongside running back Tarik Cohen, Bears chairman George McCaskey said they relished the role.

“As coach [Matt] Nagy said, we’re the hunted now,” McCaskey said, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. “He welcomes that, and I’m sure Tarik and his teammates do also.”

The first one will kick off the season, as they host the Packers to celebrate the league’s 100th season. They’re hoping it isn’t a repeat of last year, when a big lead vanished and they lost 24-23 to their NFC North rivals.

“We came out the way we wanted to come out and we didn’t finish the game,” Cohen said. “That still is unfinished business. We know this time we have to finish the game.”

And for 15 weeks after that, they’ll have to stay at that level if they’re to meet expectations.