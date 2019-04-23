Bears say they have no “pressing need” for a running back

Getty Images

The Bears have five picks at their disposal in this year’s draft and Tarik Cohen said on Monday that he expects the team to use one of them on a running back after trading Jordan Howard to the Eagles earlier this year.

While Howard is gone, the team did sign former Seahawk Mike Davis as a free agent and General Manager Ryan Pace did his best to throw attention to other areas during Tuesday’s pre-draft press conference.

“There’s no pressing, huge need. We can honestly pick the best player available,” Pace said, via Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune.

Taquan Mizzell and Ryan Nall are also on the Bears roster at running backs. Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson also saw a lot of time out of the backfield with the Patriots last season.