Bengals waive Adolphus Washington

The Bengals have a three-day minicamp this week and defensive tackle Adolphus Washington won’t be taking part in it.

The team announced on Tuesday morning that Washington has been placed on waivers.

Washington arrived in Cincinnati last September after the Bengals signed him off of the Cowboys practice squad. He had six tackles and a sack while appearing in four games.

The Bengals were Washington’s third stop last year. He opened the season with the Bills, but landed on waivers after the first game of the season. He was a third-round pick in Buffalo in 2016 and had 54 tackles and 3.5 sacks over his two full seasons with the team.