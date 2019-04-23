Bruce Arians on Bucs’ schedule: It’s ridiculous

AP

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians understandably is not happy with his team’s schedule and voiced his displeasure to the league office.

“Am I happy about it? Hell, no. I think it’s ridiculous,” Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

The Bucs play seven weeks in between games in Tampa, with the Raiders also getting the same stretch without a game in Oakland.

After playing two of their first three at home, the Bucs play the Rams and the Saints on the road before making their trip to London to “host” the Panthers.

After their post-London bye, the Bucs then go to Tennessee and Seattle.

“They didn’t do us any favors,” Arians said. “Make it a chip on your shoulder and just say ‘Hey, this is what it is. This is the schedule. We’ll show up and we’ll play.'”

NFL V.P. of broadcasting Michael North said last week he wishes for a do-over at producing the schedules for the Bucs and Raiders.